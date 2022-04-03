Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. Awakn Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.71.
About Awakn Life Sciences
