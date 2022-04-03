Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. Awakn Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

