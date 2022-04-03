Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,399.89.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

