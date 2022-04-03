MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.47. MoneyLion shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 3,941 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.