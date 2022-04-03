Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GENN opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Genesis Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

