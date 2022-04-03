Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.19. Vacasa shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 479 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $3,216,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

