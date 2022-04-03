Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.89 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

