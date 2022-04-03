Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 411,900 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICD shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $4.18 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 75.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

