Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

MITEY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

