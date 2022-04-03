National Bank Financial Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

