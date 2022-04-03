National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.91.

TSE:AEM opened at C$79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

