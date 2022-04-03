Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 268

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

LON TRN opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.09. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

