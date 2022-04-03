Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 268

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

LON TRN opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.09. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

