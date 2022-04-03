Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($87.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.45.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

