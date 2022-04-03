Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €80.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($87.91) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.57 ($72.06).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €45.66 ($50.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.24. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.