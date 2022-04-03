Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $188.09

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.09, but opened at $182.94. Repligen shares last traded at $188.69, with a volume of 540 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

