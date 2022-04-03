Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.94 ($87.85).

HEN3 stock opened at €60.40 ($66.37) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.42.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

