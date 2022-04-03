Windward (LON:WNWD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 305 ($4.00) price objective on the stock.
Shares of WNWD stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. Windward has a 1 year low of GBX 130.30 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.33 ($2.99).
Windward Company Profile (Get Rating)
