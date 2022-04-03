Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON:VLS opened at GBX 6.32 ($0.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.65. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £88.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.
About Velocys (Get Rating)
