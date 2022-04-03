Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,876 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

