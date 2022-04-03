Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,553 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $28.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

