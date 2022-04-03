GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.76. GAP shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 33,578 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GAP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

