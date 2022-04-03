Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.60. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

