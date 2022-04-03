LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.