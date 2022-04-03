LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.62.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.