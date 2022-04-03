Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,571,535 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

