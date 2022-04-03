DocuSign, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DocuSign in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $108.63 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

