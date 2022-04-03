William Blair Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

