RH Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.54 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $317.89 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average is $520.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH by 77.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.