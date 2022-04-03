Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.06.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$343.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

