Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Raised to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBB. Cormark raised their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SBB opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$690.24 million and a PE ratio of -67.39. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

