Stelco (TSE:STLC) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$48.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.64.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$51.88 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$28.07 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.