Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.05 million and a PE ratio of -90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

