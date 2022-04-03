Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$20.40 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$46.70.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

