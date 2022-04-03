Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$20.40 on Thursday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$46.70.
