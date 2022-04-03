MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

