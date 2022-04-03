Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

