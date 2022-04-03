Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.44 ($114.77).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.00 ($86.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

