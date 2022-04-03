Baader Bank Reiterates “€126.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

CWC stock opened at €93.10 ($102.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.19 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a twelve month high of €138.40 ($152.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.43.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

