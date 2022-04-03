Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.