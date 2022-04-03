Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €20.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €23.18 ($25.47) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($46.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.71 and its 200 day moving average is €35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.