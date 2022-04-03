Barrington Research Weighs in on Copart, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Copart in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

CPRT opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

