Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €33.00 Price Target

Apr 3rd, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

About Wacker Neuson (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

