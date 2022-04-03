Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €33.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

