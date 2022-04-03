Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $423.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $323,382,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

