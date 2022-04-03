DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

BANF stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $84.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

