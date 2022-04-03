Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

