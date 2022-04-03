Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Solo Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

DTC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

