Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.73 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

