Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 395 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

