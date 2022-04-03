Contrasting Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 4 5 0 2.56

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Lipocine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Profitability

This table compares Lipocine and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -1.62% -1.33% Bristol-Myers Squibb 15.08% 45.60% 15.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $16.14 million 7.33 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.39 billion 3.47 $6.99 billion $3.12 23.66

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Lipocine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; and Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company offers Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis; and Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

