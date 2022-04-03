Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

BBTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.78.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.