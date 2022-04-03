Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$215.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$226.73.

CJT opened at C$182.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$173.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$178.55.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

