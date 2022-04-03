Brokerages Anticipate Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

