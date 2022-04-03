$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

